Ex-Con Accusing Of Pinning Hackensack Woman Down By Her Hair, Plunging Knife Next To Her Head

Robert Raghoenathsingh, 40, formerly of Lodi but more recently of Passaic, plunged the knife into the floor next to the victim's head in her Prospect Avenue apartment around 2 a.m. Feb. 5, the woman told police.

He then stood on her hair so she couldn't get up, her report says.

Raghoenathsingh -- who jail records show is a divorced Yemeni national -- made headlines in 2019 when he brought what proved to be baseless claims against his then-father-in-law, now-retired Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Michael Colaneri.

Hackensack police early Monday charged Raghoenathsingh with aggravated assault by choking, false imprisonment, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession -- including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail ever since, with an outstanding $2,000 warrant out of Clifton to satisfy.

