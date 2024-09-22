Bergen County Restaurant Openings: What's Here, What's Coming Soon

Below are some new spots to try, along with some more that are on the way.

Crumbl Cookies, Paramus: The fast-growing cookie chain the offers over-the-top, innovative cookie creations has opened at Bergen Town Center.

D'avant Bakery, Ridgefield: Established in 2016 as a Korean bakery, D'avant's website says it takes pride in craftsmanship, quality, and creativity. It offers pastries, cakes, fresh bread, and more, all infused with "uniquely Asian flavors, its website says.

Jiang Nan, Fort Lee: Authentic Chinese cuisine featuring Peking Duck, Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings, grilled fish, and more, its website says. "We serve not only indulgent and comforting dining experiences featuring the best of Chinese fusion flavors from each region of China, but also consistently high-quality food and ingredients and superior customer service."

Jinya Ramen Bar, Totowa: Okay, so this isn't Bergen County — it's Passaic County, but we still think it's worth a mention because it's the chain's first New Jersey location in a partnership with Doherty Enterprises. Jinya offers guests "flavorful ramen dishes, all beginning with rich broth simmered for over 20 hours in-house, along with authentic Japanese small plates and shareables, as well as a full bar and craft cocktails," a press release reads.

Sweetgreen, Montvale: This fast-casual eatery boasts healthy options like salads, grain bowls, and more using seasonal ingredients.

Sushi Maki, Hackensack: This "cozy" restaurant offers hearty soups, sushi, shrimp tempura (a fan favorite) and more, the website says.

Tacoria, Edgewater: The 445 River Road location is hiring and says only that it will be "opening soon."

Vanilla Bakery & Cafe in Cliffside Park: A reel on Instagram says Vanilla is a Turkish dessert spot, and its bio says it's open 24/7. Belgian milk chocolate with pistachio butter, chocolate chip waffles, pistachio pancakes, and more.

The Yard at Hearth Tap & Co. in Montvale: This craft gastropub that serves "handcrafted comfort food inspired by seasonal local ingredients" has opened its outdoor patio. The Yard is open Fridays and Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at noon (the full menu is not served in The Yard).

