Rain Fog/Mist 70°

SHARE

92-Year-Old Oradell Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

A 92-year-old Oradell man was killed in a wrong-way overnight crash on Route 80, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

Classic Towing removed the sedan, which had been driven the wrong way on Route 80 before crashing in Wayne by Henry Sohl, 92, of Oradell.
Classic Towing removed the sedan, which had been driven the wrong way on Route 80 before crashing in Wayne by Henry Sohl, 92, of Oradell. Photo Credit: Richard Lightcap (FACEBOOK)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Henry F. Sohl for some reason was headed west in the eastbound lanes when his Ford Focus veered onto the left shoulder and hit a metal electrical box and concrete border at milepost 53 in Wayne shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, NJSP Trooper II Charles Machan.

Sohl, whose vehicle had a donut for the sedan's front driver’s side wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what he was doing in that area at that time of night.

Traffic was clogged for miles into the morning rush as the wreckage was cleared and State Police gathered evidence for an investigation.

Classic Towing removed the vehicle.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE