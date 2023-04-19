Partly Cloudy 63°

Wounded South Jersey Police Officer 'Still Fighting Like A Warrior'

"He’s still fighting!!" Deptford Township Police Department said of Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler who was shot in the line of duty on March 10.

"Officer Shisler remains in the hospital and he’s still fighting like a warrior every single day!" the department said in a Facebook post.

Deptford officers arrived and rushed Officer Shisler to Cooper University Hospital. "We continue to praise the doctors, nurses, and professional staff at Cooper for their efforts. They are true heroes!!" the department wrote.

"Please keep praying and sending positive vibes for Bobby and his family. We love you all." 💙

