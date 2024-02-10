Williamstown School Bus Driver Drove 23 Clayton Students While Drunk, Police Say

Clayton police got a tip that Suzanne Storms, 48, of Williamstown, may be driving students while drunk on Friday morning, Feb. 9, local police said. 6abc says the tip came from Storms' boyfriend.

Officers tracked the vehicle to Franklin Street and Poe Avenue, where field sobriety tests were conducted on Storms, authorities said. Storms failed the tests, police said. Twenty-three students were on board the bus, according to Clayton police.

The Delsea Transportation Office was able to have another driver respond to the location and transport the children safely to the Herma Simmons Elementary School without incident.

Storms was taken to the Clayton Police Department where she submitted to chemical breath testing. The results of the testing showed that Stoms was driving over the legal limit, which for a person with a NJ commercial driver’s license is 0.04% Blood Alcohol Level (B.A.C.).

Stoms was charged with the following Traffic Summons; 39:4-50 (Drunk Driving), 39:3-10.13 (Commercial Driver’s License D.U.I.), 39:4-50.15 (D.U.I. with Minor Passengers), 39:4-96 (Reckless Driving). In addition, Mrs. Stoms was charged criminally with 2C:24-4 (endangering the welfare of a child).

She was released from custody with a future court date.

The school district issued this letter to the community.

