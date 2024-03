Robert Lafferty III's Kia Optima veered off the 3500 block of West Malaga Road into the oncoming lane of traffic before hitting a landscaping stone, several mailboxes and a tree before coming to rest, local police said.

Lafferty was hospitalized where he was pronounced dead while his 41-year-old male passenger suffered a possible broken wrist, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

