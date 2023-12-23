Two Dead, Two Critical In Deptford Crash

The crash involved just one car and happened on the 500 block of Fox Run Road, just before 12:40 a.m., Deptford Police Chief Joseph Smith said in a press release.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Deptford Township Police Traffic Safety Unit. Further information was expected to be released after proper notifications have been made.

