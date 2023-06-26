South Jersey Motorcyclist Killed By Car Backing Out Of Driveway: Police

Johnathen P. Oliver, of Williamstown, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle east on Lake Avenue in Monroe Township at 10:08 p.m. Thursday June 22 when he tried to brake, Monroe police said.

After an 80-foot skid, the motorcycle fell on its side before hitting the front driver’s side of the Mazda, police said.

Oliver was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

The Mazda driver, Kimberly J. Pacis, 27, of Williamstown suffered minor injuries, police said.

No charges had. been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

