South Jersey Man Sentenced In Road Rage Death

A South Jersey man convicted of slashing a driver to death during a road rage incident has been sentenced to 24 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Everett E. Moore Jr., 59, of Clayton, was convicted in February for the 2018 slaying of Joseph Pirri, 32, of Blackwood.

Moore, originally charged with murder, was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter.

A jury also found Moore guilty of two weapons offenses after a trial that began Jan. 3.

Moore attacked Pirri in March 7, 2018, as he sat in his car on Tanyard Road near Mail Avenue in Deptford, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Pirri was "heavily slashed" on his face with a sharp instrument, the prosecutor's office said at the time.

Pirri was able to describe his assailant and the attacker's pick-up truck, but he died in a hospital eight days after the attack.

Moore, a construction worker, was arrested on April 25, 2018.

