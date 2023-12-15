South Jersey Man Nabbed With Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Joseph Dalessandro, of Washington Township, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the Gloucester County Prosecuror's Office.

Detectives from the GCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Washington Township Police Department executed a search warrant at Dalessandro’s residence. During the search, numerous files of child pornography were located, the prosecutor said.

Dalessandro was charged with three counts of child endangerment.

He was being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

