A Few Clouds 55°

SHARE

South Jersey Man Nabbed With Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A 37-year-old man from Gloucester County has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography, authorities said.

<p>Washington Township police</p>

Washington Township police

 Photo Credit: Washington Township PD
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Dalessandro, of Washington Township, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the Gloucester County Prosecuror's Office.

 Detectives from the GCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Washington Township Police Department executed a search warrant at Dalessandro’s residence. During the search, numerous files of child pornography were located, the prosecutor said.

Dalessandro was charged with three counts of child endangerment.

He was being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE