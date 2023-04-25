South Jersey Grandma Of 10 Wins $1M Powerball Prize With Jackpocket

The 50-year-old Gloucester County resident bought the $2 Quick Pick ticket from her phone for the Saturday, April 15 drawing and matched all but the red Powerball number, lottery officials said.

The giddy grandma gasped as she awoke before dawn the next morning to an email from the app stating that she’d won, initially thinking it may have been some type of hoax — it wasn’t.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was a scam,” she said. “But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy!”

“I haven’t told anyone but my best friend,” she added.

Her plans for her earnings? Lots of gifts and getaways to Disney with her 10 grandchildren, the youngest of whom is about to turn two.

This grinning grandma marks the ninth Garden Stater to win over $1 million with the Jackpocket app.

