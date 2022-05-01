Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Schools

NJ Assistant Principal Retiring After 20 Years Gets Surprise Sendoff She Won't Forget

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Andrea Brown retired after 20 years in the WTPS system.
Andrea Brown retired after 20 years in the WTPS system. Photo Credit: Washington Township Public Schools

A South Jersey school administrator got a sendoff she'll never forget.

Andrea Brown retired as the assistant principal of Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Township (Gloucester County) and was honored with a surprise rally from her students.

The event was organized by Principal Colleen Cancila, officials said on the school's website.

Students gathered in the school's gymnasium with signs and song on Dec. 23.

The OVMS Band, led by Mr. Frank Appello, welcomed Brown with “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang. 

Representatives from the school’s Student Council presented Brown with flowers, balloons, a tiara and a sash. 

The OVMS Orchestra, led by Mrs. Liz Aldrich, played a rendition of “In My Life,” by the Beatles. Finally, the OVMS Chorus, led by Mrs. Alyssa Campanini, serenaded Mrs. Brown with “You’ve Got a Friend” by James Taylor.

Brown closed the ceremony herself by addressing the students and staff and sharing her memories of OVMS, her expectations of the students, and her wishes for all of them in the future.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.