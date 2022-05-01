NJ Assistant Principal Retiring After 20 Years Gets Surprise Sendoff She Won't Forget

A South Jersey school administrator got a sendoff she'll never forget.

Andrea Brown retired as the assistant principal of Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Township (Gloucester County) and was honored with a surprise rally from her students.

The event was organized by Principal Colleen Cancila, officials said on the school's website.

Students gathered in the school's gymnasium with signs and song on Dec. 23.

The OVMS Band, led by Mr. Frank Appello, welcomed Brown with “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang.

Representatives from the school’s Student Council presented Brown with flowers, balloons, a tiara and a sash.

The OVMS Orchestra, led by Mrs. Liz Aldrich, played a rendition of “In My Life,” by the Beatles. Finally, the OVMS Chorus, led by Mrs. Alyssa Campanini, serenaded Mrs. Brown with “You’ve Got a Friend” by James Taylor.

Brown closed the ceremony herself by addressing the students and staff and sharing her memories of OVMS, her expectations of the students, and her wishes for all of them in the future.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.