Girls' Hoops Phenomenon Banned From State Tournament After Fight: Report

Woodbury girls basketball, one of New Jersey's top Group 1 teams, has been disqualified from the state tournament after a bench-clearing fight last week, NJ Advance Media reports.

The Thundering Herd was leading Delran, 68-47, when an exchange between players and fans broke out, the outlet said.

“There was an issue in the stands that didn’t really involve our kids,” Athletic Director Dan Howey told the outlet.

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association rules state that any player that leaves the bench area during an altercation will be disqualified from the game. Seven Woodbury players were disqualified, the report said.

Last season, Woodbury made it to the South Jersey, Section 1 final.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

