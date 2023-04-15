Fights, Assault On Officer Cancels South Jersey High School Carnival

A South Jersey high school carnival has been cut short by a series of fights, arrests, and an assault on a police officer.

Large crowds comprised mostly of people from other towns descended on the Washington Township High School Football & Marching Band Spring Carnival in Gloucester County Friday night, April 14.

The carnival was slated to run one more night, but based on events that unfolded, the carnival has been canceled, Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said.

"Tonight at the football/band carnival, several fights broke out amongst the large crowds that gathered there this evening," the chief said. "It appears at this time that these individuals are NOT from Washington Township, but from other towns.

"Three arrests were made. One of our officers was assaulted and injured. Mutual aid was quickly requested from our surrounding areas in order to assist with crowd control and to support Washington Township police officers, who were already working at the carnival."

Rumors of shots fired that circulated on social media were not true, the chief said.

A decision has been made between myself and the Carnival organizers to cancel the carnival for tomorrow evening.

