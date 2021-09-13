Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Schools

Bus Driver Shortage Sends Students Home Early In NJ District

Cecilia Levine
school bus
school bus Photo Credit: Pixabay

Students in one New Jersey school district will be going home early due to a bus driver staffing shortage.

Glassboro school officials emailed parents on Friday saying the high school and intermediate schools would be dismissed 45 minutes earlier than normal due to a shortage of approximately eight drivers.

A Board of Education meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the high school.

Anyone with the proper credentials is urged to apply for a position.

