The a popular special education teacher and track coach died on Thursday, Jan. 18 of injuries suffered in a two-car crash in Deptford weeks prior.

"Mr. McHugh was a Teacher, a Coach, a Friend and an A-M-A-Z-I-N-G part of our Timber Creek Community," the high school said on Facebook.

The 51-year-old Sicklerville resident fondly nicknamed "Q" was employed by the Black Horse Pike Regional School District for 18 years.

"He was dedicated, revered and a bright friendly face," the post said. "He left an indelible mark in the soccer and track communities."

McHugh's obituary on the Boucher Funeral Home website says he worked as a special education teacher for 18 years and was a "dedicated" coach at Timber Creek.

"Shawn loved the game of soccer, track and field, movies, and music," his obit says. "He enjoyed being surrounded by friends, relaxing at the beach, helping others, and spending time with his niece and nephew."

Charlie Conway, who played college soccer with "Q" at Rowan University, wrote: "The outpouring of support for him has been amazing, from friends & family to athletes & students, it’s obvious he left his mark on many of us & we’re all better people for having him in our lives."

And Nathalie McCullough called Shawn "the only white guy I know that can recite scenes from just about every black movie."

Julia Incarvite, who taught with Shawn for many years, added: "Q’s way of teaching was unconventional by some but he truly loved his students & cared about their success.

"He never gave up on them when so many others did," Incarvite said. "His 'Uncle Q' speeches pushed them to pass in every area of life. D200 was more than a classroom it was a safe place for so many students for so many years. . . . Q is irreplaceable, as a mentor, teacher, coach & friend."

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in The Chapel at Boucher Funeral Home, 1757 Delsea Drive in Deptford. Burial is private.

Click here to view Shawn McHugh's complete obituary.

