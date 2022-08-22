Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police

A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said.

Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.

The suspect vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer, who pulled the vehicle over and arrested Pierce, police said. She was charged with robbery, theft and terroristic threats.

