Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Three Dogs Killed As Major Fire Topples Gloucester County Home

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Deptford Fire Department
Deptford Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Deptford Fire Department

UPDATED: Firefighters battled a major house fire in Gloucester County that killed at least three dogs, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. and eventually led to a collapse in the structure, initial reports said.

One of the homeowner's four dogs remained unaccounted for late Thursday afternoon. Three other dogs were found dead inside the home, according to an unconfirmed report. 

Earlier, the first and second floors of the home at 7 Cubler Court in Deptford Township were reported to be fully engulfed in flames. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

