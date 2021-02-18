Three Dogs Killed As Major Fire Topples Gloucester County Home

UPDATED: Firefighters battled a major house fire in Gloucester County that killed at least three dogs, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. and eventually led to a collapse in the structure, initial reports said.

One of the homeowner's four dogs remained unaccounted for late Thursday afternoon. Three other dogs were found dead inside the home, according to an unconfirmed report.

Earlier, the first and second floors of the home at 7 Cubler Court in Deptford Township were reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing news story.

