Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: AG Reviewing Incident Of NJ Man Who Fired At Officer Before Taking Own Life
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Woman, 57, Killed After Driver Rolls Through Stop Sign, Report Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Stop sign
Stop sign Photo Credit: Pixabay

A South Jersey woman was killed in a two-car crash by a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign, NJ Advance Media reports.

The fatal crash occurred about 2 p.m. in South Harrison Township Saturday, killing Susan L. Derushi-McParlan, 57, of Newport, the outlet said.

She was traveling westbound on Monroeville Road when her SUV collided with another SUV driving south on Commissioners Road, NJ.com says citing police.

Derushi-McParlan was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Woolwich Township. 

The other driver, a 37-year-old Salem man, allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign, according to NJ.com.

No summonses had been issued but an investigation was ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.