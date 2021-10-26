South Jersey Woman, 57, Killed After Driver Rolls Through Stop Sign, Report Says

A South Jersey woman was killed in a two-car crash by a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign, NJ Advance Media reports.

The fatal crash occurred about 2 p.m. in South Harrison Township Saturday, killing Susan L. Derushi-McParlan, 57, of Newport, the outlet said.

She was traveling westbound on Monroeville Road when her SUV collided with another SUV driving south on Commissioners Road, NJ.com says citing police.

Derushi-McParlan was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Woolwich Township.

The other driver, a 37-year-old Salem man, allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign, according to NJ.com.

No summonses had been issued but an investigation was ongoing.

