South Jersey Driver, 25, Killed When Car Flips Off I-295

A 25-year-old motorist from South Jersey was killed on Sunday when his car flipped and veered off of Interstate-295 in Gloucester County, authorities said.

Joseph Patterson Jr., 25, of Williamstown was driving a 2015 Honda Civic southbound in West Deptford Township about 10:45 a.m. when his vehicle went off the highway near milepost 19.8, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez.

The Honda went off I-295 to the right, reentered the roadway, went off the road to the left, struck the center median guardrail, and overturned, according to Goez.

Patterson sustained fatal injuries, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation, Goez said. No other vehicles or passengers were involved, the trooper said.

