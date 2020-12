Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a South Jersey man missing since October.

Bertrand Benoit, 24, was reported missing Oct. 15 out of Monroe Township (Gloucester County).

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bertrand is urged to call Det. Kristyn Morris at (856) 728-9800 x577.

Email tips to crimetips@monroetownshipnj.org, or call the police department's tip line at 856-875-2940.

