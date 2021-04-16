Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Report: Former South Jersey Police Chief Arrested For Strangling Woman

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Franklin S. Brown Jr., former Glassboro police chief
Franklin S. Brown Jr., former Glassboro police chief Photo Credit: Provided

A retired police chief from Gloucester County has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening to kill her in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to media reports. 

Franklin S. Brown Jr., 53, of Glassboro retired from the police force in 2019 and most recently worked as administrator of the city of Woodbury, a job he resigned from on Tuesday, Mayor Peg Sickel told NJ Advance Media.

The former Glassboro police chief was arrested and charged on Sunday with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, simple assault and making terroristic threats, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.