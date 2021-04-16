Report: Former South Jersey Police Chief Arrested For Strangling Woman

A retired police chief from Gloucester County has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening to kill her in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to media reports.

Franklin S. Brown Jr., 53, of Glassboro retired from the police force in 2019 and most recently worked as administrator of the city of Woodbury, a job he resigned from on Tuesday, Mayor Peg Sickel told NJ Advance Media.

The former Glassboro police chief was arrested and charged on Sunday with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, simple assault and making terroristic threats, court records show.

