Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend.

Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m., wounding one male, authorities said. Emergency personnel rendered aid, but the man was pronounce dead at 1:55 p.m., according to Platkin.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, as is standard procedure with all police-involved fatalities in New Jersey.

