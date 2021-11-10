PBA Treasurer Stole $54K In Union Funds, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

A 40-year-old treasurer of a PBA union stole more than $53,725 from the fund's account, authorities said.

Tanya Evans of Vineland was sentenced Monday for convictions on charges of theft and filing a fraudulent tax return, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The charges stem from an investigation into funds stolen from the PBA Local 231. An investigation revealed that Evans was the elected Treasurer for PBA Local 231 from 2017 through 2019 and had direct access to the Union’s bank account, according to Webb-McRae.

It was determined that she had been using the account for personal transactions and was making cash withdraws of large sums of money unrelated to union business, Webb-McRae said. Further investigation revealed that she failed to report this additional income on her New Jersey Tax Returns.

As a condition of her five-year probationary period, Evans must pay restitution in the amount of $53,725.53 and file amended State and Federal Tax Returns, Webb-McRae said.

She also forfeited her position with the Cumberland County Department of Corrections and was barred from future public employment.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation between the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Office of Criminal Investigation.

First Assistant Prosecutor Harold B. Shapiro and Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel handled the case.

