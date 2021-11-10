Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: BREAKING NEWS: Couple Charged With Murder In Death Of 8-Month-Old
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PBA Treasurer Stole $54K In Union Funds, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cumberland County Jail
Cumberland County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old treasurer of a PBA union stole more than $53,725 from the fund's account, authorities said.

Tanya Evans of Vineland was sentenced Monday for convictions on charges of theft and filing a fraudulent tax return, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The charges stem from an investigation into funds stolen from the PBA Local 231. An investigation revealed that Evans was the elected Treasurer for PBA Local 231 from 2017 through 2019 and had direct access to the Union’s bank account, according to Webb-McRae.

It was determined that she had been using the account for personal transactions and was making cash withdraws of large sums of money unrelated to union business, Webb-McRae said. Further investigation revealed that she failed to report this additional income on her New Jersey Tax Returns.

As a condition of her five-year probationary period, Evans must pay restitution in the amount of $53,725.53 and file amended State and Federal Tax Returns, Webb-McRae said.

She also forfeited her position with the Cumberland County Department of Corrections and was barred from future public employment.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation between the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Office of Criminal Investigation. 

First Assistant Prosecutor Harold B. Shapiro and Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel handled the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.