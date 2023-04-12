Inmate Jailed For South Jersey Killing Dies

An 81-year-old South Jersey man sentenced to 12 years in state prison in December for killing his wife has died, a state prison spokeswoman said.

Stanley C. Wilson of Glassboro died on Feb. 23 at Cooper University Hospital, where he was transferred from South Woods State Prison after an illness, according to Amy Quinn of the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Wilson was indicted for first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of his wife, Sarah Wilson, 76, who died of blunt force trauma to the chest.

Wilson pleaded guilty in October 2022 to an amended charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced on Dec. 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.