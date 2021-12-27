Hit-Run Arrest Made In South Jersey Crash

A suspect in a South Jersey hit-and-run crash has been arrested, authorities said.

Anthony K. Cullen Jr., 37, of Deptford, is charged with third-degree offenses of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

Police responded to Delsea Drive between Kohler and Lexington avenues Nov. 6 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They found a 33-year-old Deptford Township man in the roadway suffering from severe injuries.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

After an investigation, police made the arrest on Dec. 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.