Gloucester Motorist, 24, Dies After Pickup Truck Strikes Home

A motorist died of his injuries after a collision in Gloucester County, authorities said.

Charron Jackson, 24, of Woolwich Township, was driving a Ford F-250 southbound in the Repaupo section of Logan Township about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 when he tried to pass two other vehicles on Paulsboro Road, police said.

As Jackson traveled south in the northbound lane, witnesses told police he appeared to lose control of his pickup.

The truck veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole, a tree and then a home on the 700 block of Paulsboro Road.

Jackson was trapped in his vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters. He was hospitalized and died of his injuries the next day, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.