Explosion Victim Identified As Cumberland County Man

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in an explosion at a truck repair shop.

Authorities identified the victim as Bruce A. Cheese of Cedarville.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday June 15, Harrison Township police and fire departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, for a report of a loud explosion.

Cheese was located on the Timberlane property, deceased as a result of the blast.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office,and the Harrison Township Police Department.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) representatives are also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Det. Eric Bailey of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5685, or D/Sgt. Andrew Thomas of the Harrison Township Police Department, at 856-478-6839.

