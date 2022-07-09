Contact Us
Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Report

A 25-year-old driver from Gloucester County has been charged in a fatal pedestrian crash, NJ Advance Media reported.

Matthew Jefferson, of Deptford, then allegedly fled the scene of the crash, the outlet said.

Killed was Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, who was walking westbound on Cattel Road in Deptford at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, police said.

Margand was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died shortly after, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.