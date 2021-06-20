Dine-And-Dashers Assault Waitress In Vehicle Then Leave Her On NJ Roadside, Police Say

Police in South Jersey are seeking the public's help identifying a group of individuals who left a diner without paying them assaulted the waitress who ran after them, authorities said.

The group pictured above had just finished a meal at Nine Fifties in Washington Township (Gloucester County) around 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said.

When they tried leaving without paying, a waitress ran after them. The group took the woman into their vehicle, assaulted her and then left her on the side of State Highway 42, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mike Longfellow at mdlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or at 856-256-1212 or 856-589-0330 x1160

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.