Philadelphia Man Fired At Store Clerk In West Deptford: Prosecutor

Jevonte F. Pressley is accused of firing a weapon at a store employee in West Deptford leading to charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, terroristic threats, theft and weapons offenses, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, West Deptford Police were dispatched to the Heritage Convenience Store at 710 Delaware Street.

During the robbery, the suspect brandished a black handgun and aimed it at a Heritage employee, discharging one shot in the direction of the employee who was fleeing the store, the prosecutor said. The suspect also ordered another Heritage employee to provide cash from the cash registers and safe.

Through an investigation by the West Deptford Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a 2011 black Ford Taurus registered to Pressley, the prosecutor said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Pennsylvania State Police observed Pressley's vehicle traveling in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and Pressley was taken into custody.

Evidence directly linking Pressley to the Heritage robbery, and other relevant items which may assist in connecting Pressley to additional robberies, were found inside the vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Pressley was being held in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on fugitive of justice charges pending extradition to New Jersey.

