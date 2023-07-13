Patrol Car, K-9 Stolen In Gloucester County Prompts 'Shelter-In-Place': Police

On Facebook, West Deptford police said there was a suspect but no arrests had been made early Thursday, July 13.

The patrol car theft occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Paulsboro.

The patrol car was later recovered and the K-9 was safe, according to West Deptford Deputy Police Chief Michael Franks.

All other questions were referred to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Messages were left at the prosecutor's office and Harrison Township Police Department.

The temporary shelter-in-place was made for the Greenfields section and Kings Highway section of West Deptford where the chase continued and the patrol car was abandoned and recovered.

No one was reported hurt.

