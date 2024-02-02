Passenger, 38, Killed After Being Thrown From Pickup On I-295

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thurday, Feb. 1 at about 6:58 p.m. on I-295 north in West Deptford.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Chevy pickup truck and Dodge passenger vehicle were traveling northbound on I-295, according to New Jersey State Police.

Neare milepost 19.8, the Dodge collided with the rear of the Chevy. The Chevy ran off the road to the right, impacted the guardrail, and subsequently overturned.

During the collision, the passenger of the Chevy, Cassandra Ashmeade, 38, of Philadelphia, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, State Police said.

The driver of the Chevy, Marcia Samuel, 44, of Philadelphia, sustained serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, Mikayla Taylor, 22, of Gibbstown, sustained serious injuries and two passengers of the Dodge sustained minor injuries, police said.

All were transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

