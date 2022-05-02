Contact Us
Obituaries

Washington Township's J. Marielle Aboyme Remembered As Loving Aunt, 34

Cecilia Levine
Josephine Marielle Aboyme of Washington Township
Josephine Marielle Aboyme of Washington Township Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Josephine Marielle Aboyme of Washington Township (Gloucester County) died on Jan. 30, 2022. She was 34 years old.

Josephine was popular in high school, where she participated in the marching band and ran track and field, her obituary says.

She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews R.J., Adriana, Emma Grace, Ethan, and Cassandra, whom she would "do anything for," her obituary says. 

She took them on trips to the movies and bowling alleys, held sleepovers dedicated to anime, and watched all of their sporting events.

A GoFundMe was launched to help raise money for a funeral, which was held at Mary Mother of Mercy Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Glassboro.

Click here for Josephine's full obituary.

