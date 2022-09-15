South Jersey High School Graduate, Pianist, Devoted Dad Dies Suddenly, 22

South Jersey high school graduate, talented pianist, and devoted father Steven Dennis Scalzi died suddenly in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 13. He was 22.

Born at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Washington Township, Steven attended Chestnut Assembly of God and more recently Victory Assembly of God in Pittsgrove, his obituary says.

Steven was known for his endlessly curious mind, his caring heart, and his talent for music, especially playing the piano.

Above all, Steven is remembered for embracing his role as a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Luna Alice Rae Scalzi.

In addition to his daughter, Steven leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Jason E. Scalzi and Damaris Scalzi; his brother Luke E. Scalzi, his sister Rachel R. Scalzi, grandmothers Carol L. Scalzi and Elba DeJesus; his aunt and uncle Carin and Jason Hendrix and cousins; Sara, Jason Jr., Joshua, David & Jonathan Hendrix. Aunts & Uncles; Linda Robles, Maria Longo, Yamira & Josue Velez, Jose R. Pagan, Eduardo & Ruby Pagan; cousins; Joaquin Velez, Lisa Longo, Erica & Jonah Marquez, James R. Borrero, Ashley and Dan Fiorentino, AJ & Namiah Velez, Aliana, Juliana & Angel Pagan.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched for the family had raised more than $17,400 but had disabled new donations.

Condolences and tributes also poured in for Steven on social media:

“I am saddened to hear the news of the loss of an amazing young man with lots of potential,” reads a tribute from Myra J Montalvo-Rodriguez. “You will leave a void in the hearts of many!"

Steven’s funeral was held at Chestnut Assembly of God in Vineland on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“Rest In Peace Steven Scalzi, I’m heartbroken,” Montalvo-Rodriguez writes. “You’ll be missed.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Steven Dennis Scalzi.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.