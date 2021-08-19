Contact Us
South Jersey Driver, 34, Dies After Striking Tree On Mullica Hill Curve

Jon Craig
Mullica Hill Road
Mullica Hill Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 34-year-old woman from Gloucester County was killed Tuesday when her car struck two utility poles and a tree, authorities said.

Angelina Rimann of Mullica Hill was driving on the 900 block of Mullica Hill Road in South Harrison Township when her car left the roadway at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Woolwich Township Police Chief Richard W. Jaramillo told NJ Advance Media that wet pavement and speed contributed to Rimann's crash as she rounded a curve and lost control of her car.

Rimann was the lone occupant in the single-car crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Cpl. Steve Spithaler of the Woolwich Police Department is investigating the crash. 

