Woman, 38, Arrested For Stabbing Her Boyfriend In Gloucester County: Police

A 38-year-old woman from Gloucester County has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a boyfriend, authorities said.

The domestic violence incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Monday on Meeting House Road in Turnersville, Washington Township police said.

Megan M. Falk was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and violating terms of a restraining order, police said. Police reportedly found her hiding in a detached shed at a nearby residence.

The victim, who had called 9-1-1 after the stabbing, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with stab wounds to the back and left forearm.

Falk was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael O’Leary at 856-384-5620 or Washington Township Police Detective Michael Longfellow at 856-589-0330 ext. 1160.

