Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Breaking News: Killer Brutally Beat Inmate For NJ Latin Kings 'Hit Squad': Indictment
News

Woman, 38, Arrested For Stabbing Her Boyfriend In Gloucester County: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township police
Washington Township police Photo Credit: Washington Township PD

A 38-year-old woman from Gloucester County has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a boyfriend, authorities said.

The domestic violence incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Monday on Meeting House Road in Turnersville, Washington Township police said. 

Megan M. Falk was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and violating terms of a restraining order, police said. Police reportedly found her hiding in a detached shed at a nearby residence.

The victim, who had called 9-1-1 after the stabbing, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with stab wounds to the back and left forearm.

Falk was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael O’Leary at 856-384-5620 or Washington Township Police Detective Michael Longfellow at 856-589-0330 ext. 1160.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.