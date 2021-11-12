Winning Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K In South Jersey

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to win a third-tier prize, state officials said.

The winning Powerball tickets were worth $50,000 apiece

Those tickets were sold on the East and West sides of Chester Avenue in Vineland (Cumberland County) at the following locations:

Dollar Plus, 900 East Chestnut Ave., Vineland; and,

Pantry 1 Food Mart, 10 West Chestnut Ave., Vineland.

The winning numbers were: 19, 25, 43, 46, and 48. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for Wednesday were: 10, 31, 49, 58, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 04.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $173 million for Saturday's drawing.

