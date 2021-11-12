Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Major NY Tech Company Founder Who Flew Flight With Shatner One Of Two Killed In NJ Plane Crash
News

Winning Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Dollar Plus
Dollar Plus Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to win a third-tier prize, state officials said.

The winning Powerball tickets were worth $50,000 apiece 

Those tickets were sold on the East and West sides of Chester Avenue in Vineland (Cumberland County) at the following locations:

  • Dollar Plus, 900 East Chestnut Ave., Vineland; and,
  • Pantry 1 Food Mart, 10 West Chestnut Ave., Vineland.

The winning numbers were: 19, 25, 43, 46, and 48. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for Wednesday were: 10, 31, 49, 58, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 04.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $173 million for Saturday's drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.