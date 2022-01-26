Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Breaking News: Feds: NJ Military Vet Charged With Child Porn Trafficking
News

WINNERS: 3 NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Plazma Liquor
Plazma Liquor Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three lucky Mega Millions players won $10,000 apiece, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

Those winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Gloucester County: Plazma Liquor, 401 Buck Road in Glassboro;
  • Middlesex County: Future Gas Station LLC, 2720 US Highway 130 in North Brunswick; and,
  • Ocean County: Rite Aid #2529, 895 West Bay Ave. in Barnegat.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 25, drawing were: 03, 12, 38, 53, and 58. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.