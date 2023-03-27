Contact Us
WINNER: Mega Millions Player Takes Home $30K At Gloucester County Food Market

Jon Craig
Collings Lakes Food Market
Collings Lakes Food Market Photo Credit: Google Maps

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, March 24, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Gloucester County ($30,000): Collings Lakes Food Market, 10 E. Blackhorse Pke, Williamstown; and
  • Essex County ($10,000): Stop & Shop #2807, 875 Bloomfield Ave., West Caldwell.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 24, drawing were: 14, 17, 33, 42, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $322 million.

