WINNER: Lucky Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Gloucester County

There was one third-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket sold on New Year's Day in Gloucester County, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn on Friday to win the $10,000 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Station, 535 Elm Ave. in Woodbury Heights.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Jan. 1, drawing were: 08, 24, 53, 68, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

The Mega Millions Jackpot rolled to $432 million.

