Victim Of Fatal NJ Turnpike Crash 'Had His Whole Life Ahead Of Him'

Families and friends are mourning the deaths of two people killed when a van collided with a truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The driver of the van, identified as Bryan Matos-Gonzalez, 29, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and a passenger, Jansel Lopez, 24, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, were killed in the Sunday, Jan. 15 crash, New Jersey State Police said.

"He had his whole life ahead of him and was doing everything to move forward in life," Yugeidy Diaz, a cousin, wrote of Lopez on this GoFundMe page.

A truck hauling a tanker trailer was traveling north on the ramp from Interchange 2 in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, when it merged into the right lane on the Turnpike at about 4 p.m., according to State Police.

A van traveling in the right lane struck the rear of the truck, State Police said. The van then ran off the roadway to the right, overturned and landed in a ravine.

The crash remains under investigation.

