Teenager Accused Of Driving 100 MPH Before Fatal Crash: Police

A 19-year-old driver from Gloucester County has been charged with death by auto in connection with a fatal crash, authorities said.

Police say an investigation found that the driver was traveling more than 100 mph just before the crash.

On Monday June 27, Monroe Township Police charged Tyler Proffitt of Turnersville, in connection with the crash that occurred on Feb. 25 on North Black Horse Pike at Maxine Avenue.

Proffitt is accused of traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour just prior to impact. He was additionally charged with assault by auto and endangering the welfare of a child, a passenger in his car.

A 39-year-old Williamstown woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This case was investigated by Officer Matthew Shipley of the MTPD Traffic Safety Bureau and assisted by the MTPD Detective Bureau and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

