State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash

A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

The driver, Anea Cook, 27, of Berlin, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Slota said.

Her Jeep was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the bridge support,

The vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames, Slota said.

There was an outpouring of grief and support on social media.

J. Nicole Jones wrote: "When I say my heart hurts I mean it is hurting. I really can’t believe this friend. The tears just keep coming … You truly left a mark on this world. It’s unbelievable. What an AMAZING human being with the absolute kindest soul and most INCREDIBLE smile that had the power to light up a room. I will miss you big time- I always felt your love and support in all that I did, sigh. You were destined for greatness and so determined."

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.