Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
South Jersey Sports Coach Touched Child Inappropriately: Report

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Washington Township police
Washington Township police Photo Credit: Washington Township PD

A sports coach from Gloucester County faces new charges of sexual assault on a child, NJ Advance Media reports.

Frank L. Natanni, 41, of Washington Township, lived near the child and was the victim’s sports coach, the outlet said, quoting the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

The original criminal complaint in 2020 said that the coach would hug, kiss and cuddle the victim and that Natanni sent text messages referencing sex, the outlet said.

The new charges include claims that Natanni touched the victim’s genitals in 2019 and 2020, according to the report.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

