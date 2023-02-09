South Jersey School Districts Will Delay Start After Super Bowl

Students at two Gloucester County school districts will get to watch the big game and sleep in the next day thanks to a delayed opening.

The superintendent of schools at Washington Township Public Schools announced a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, Feb. 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

"We believe it is important that our WTPS community has the opportunity to enjoy this exciting time together in a way that allows our staff and students to come to school the next day rested and ready to learn," said Interim Superintendent Jack McGee. "We are hopeful that the delayed opening maximizes student attendance for Monday."

Gloucester City school district also announced a two-hour delayed opening after the Super Bowl.

“It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional team compete in the Super Bowl,” Superintendent Sean Gorman said in a statement.

All schools will follow the delayed opening schedule that they typically would use for bad weather.

