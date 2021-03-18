South Jersey Father's Body Found In Delaware River

The body of a father of five from South Jersey has been recovered from the Delaware River, authorities said.

Randy A. Haywood Sr., 39, of Penns Grove, was last seen on Feb. 10.

His body was found in the Delaware River off Delaware Avenue in Penns Grove on March 8, police said.

An autopsy by the medical examiner's office found nothing suspicious, police said.

“The Penns Grove Police Department would like to send our sincere condolences to the Foster and Haywood families as you are in our thoughts and prayers,” the department announced.

Haywood, also known as, Popa, Roger and Laroc, was born March 21, 1981, in Woodbury, New Jersey, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his mother, Pamela Foster; five children, two sisters and two brothers.

