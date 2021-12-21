Shooting Outside South Jersey Police Station: Developing

There was a shooting near a South Jersey police station, according to a developing and unconfirmed report.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at 1211 N Delaware St. in Paulsboro, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said a man was shot twice outside of the Paulsboro Police station.

Paulsboro police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.