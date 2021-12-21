Contact Us
Shooting Outside South Jersey Police Station: Developing

Paulsboro police station
Paulsboro police station Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was a shooting near a South Jersey police station, according to a developing and unconfirmed report.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at 1211 N Delaware St. in Paulsboro, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said a man was shot twice outside of the Paulsboro Police station. 

Paulsboro police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately available for comment. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

