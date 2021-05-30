'Shelter-In-Place' Lifted After Gloucester SWAT Team Called to 5-Hour Deptford Home Standoff

A five-hour standoff with a Gloucester County SWAT team and other law enforcement ended peacefully, authorities said.

Residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place," reports said.

The county Sheriff's Department and Deptford Township police barricaded several blocks.

The unspecified incident involving the occupant of a home alarmed residents near Hurffville Road.

There was never any threat to the public, authorities said.

About 2 p.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the1900 block of Pasadena Avenue on a report of a disturbance.

The tense standoff between police and a person allegedly barricaded inside the home lasted about five hours, reports said.

Swarms of helmeted officers descended on the property, according to CBS Philly Eyewitness News.

