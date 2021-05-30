Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: HIT-RUN: Driver Flees After Injuring Two Passaic County Sheriff's Officers
News

'Shelter-In-Place' Lifted After Gloucester SWAT Team Called to 5-Hour Deptford Home Standoff

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
SWAT team members descend on a standoff in Gloucester County. (Courtesy of CBS Eyewitness News Philly) Photo Credit: CBS Eyewitness News Philly (screenshot gab)
Rifle-carrying SWAT team members at Deptford Township standoff. (Courtesy CBS Eyewitness News Philly) Photo Credit: CBS Eyewitness News Philly (screenshot gab)
Gloucester County Sheriff's and SWAT at scene of a standoff. (Courtesy CBS Eyewitness News Philly) Photo Credit: CBS Eyewitness News Philly (screenshot gab)

A five-hour standoff with a Gloucester County SWAT team and other law enforcement ended peacefully, authorities said.

Residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place," reports said.

The county Sheriff's Department and Deptford Township police barricaded several blocks.  

The unspecified incident involving the  occupant of a home alarmed residents near Hurffville Road.

There was never any threat to the public, authorities said.

About 2 p.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the1900 block of Pasadena Avenue on a report of a disturbance.

The tense standoff between police and a person allegedly barricaded inside the home lasted about five hours, reports said.

Swarms of helmeted officers descended on the property, according to CBS Philly Eyewitness News. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.