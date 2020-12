Police seek the public’s help finding a missing Gloucester County man.

John Crankshaw, 51, was last seen on Nov. 28, Monroe Township police said.

Crankshaw's possible destinations and whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Anyone who has information to help locate Crankshaw is urged to call Monroe Police Detective Kristyn Morris at 856-728-9800, ext. 577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.